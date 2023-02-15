ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea for protective bail till Feb 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for protective bail, in a case registered against him over protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office, till February 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for protective bail, in a case registered against him over protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office, till February 16.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for protective bail in the ECP protest case.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan's counsel requested the court to grant protective bail to his client on medical grounds, saying that an Islamabad anti-terrorism court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition due to non-appearance. He submitted that the PTI chairman wanted to appear before the relevant court but the doctors had restrained him from walking for three weeks.

However, the court observed that as per law, it was necessary for the accused to appear before the court for grant of protective bail, adding that if the PTI chairman had a problem, then he could come to the court in an ambulance. The court also offered police security to bring Imran Khan to the court after the petitioner's counsel mentioned security concerns. The court adjourned further hearing till 8.00pm and observed that Imran Khan should appear in-person for grant of the relief.

As the court resumed proceedings, Imran Khan's counsel submitted that the Islamabad High Court had also granted relief to his client on medical grounds as the doctors had restrained him from travelling.

At this, the court observed that it was mandatory for a suspect to appear before the court for obtaining the protective bail.

To which, Imran Khan's counsel offered to present his client through video link.

However, the court insisted that legal procedure should be implemented for grant of the relief, adding that the hearing could be adjourned for Thursday, if the counsel guaranteed that Imran Khan would appear in person.

At this stage, PTI's leader Fawad Chaudhry asked the court to adjourn the hearing for arguments till Thursday.

However, the court declined the plea, adding that if Imran Khan's appearance was guaranteed then the hearing could be adjourned. The court adjourned further proceedings for 15 minutes after Imran Khan's counsel sought time to consult his client.

Later, on resumption of the proceedings, Imran Khan's counsel submitted that the doctors had prohibited Imran Khan from walking, in response to a court query.

The court addressed Imran Khan's counsel and questioned who had asked Imran to walk. The court further observed that it would ensure the security of Imran Khan after the counsel mentioned again his security concerns.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the petition till February 16 (Thursday).

Earlier, in the morning, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court dismissed Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail petition, in a case pertaining to a protest outside the ECP following its decision in the Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman, on the grounds of non-appearance.