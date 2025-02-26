ECP Pushes Punjab To Finalize Laws For Timely LG Polls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to expedite the legislative process, enabling the commission to begin delimitation and ensure timely local government elections.
A full bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, issued these instructions during a hearing on the case related to conducting local government elections in Punjab at the Election Commission Secretariat.
CEC Raja emphasized that under Article 140-A(2) and Article 219(d) of the Constitution, as well as Section 219 of the Elections Act, the ECP is constitutionally mandated to conduct local government elections in both Federal and provincial territories.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) lamented that no provincial government is ever prepared to hold local elections. He noted that whenever the Election Commission completes its preparations, provincial governments amend laws, forcing the ECP to restart the entire election process.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has managed to successfully hold local government elections in three provinces and cantonments after significant efforts. The timely conduct of local government elections remains the responsibility of the provincial governments, the ECP emphasized.
The Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Secretary of Local Government Punjab appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of the Punjab Government.
During the hearing, the Chief Secretary of Punjab informed the Election Commission that the current provincial government began working on the Local Government Act immediately after assuming power. Since feedback from all stakeholders is essential, the final draft of the Local Government Act has now been sent to the Punjab Assembly for necessary legislation. As soon as the legislative process is completed, rules will also be framed under the law. The provincial government is fully prepared to provide all kinds of support to the Election Commission for holding elections in the province.
During the hearing, the Secretary of the Election Commission, while assisting the Commission, revealed that successive provincial governments in Punjab have changed electoral laws five (5) times at various intervals.
The Election Commission conducted delimitations three (3) times, updated electoral rolls twice (2), and issued schedules for local government elections.
Despite these efforts, the holding of local government elections in the province has not been possible. The Secretary emphasized the challenges faced due to frequent changes in laws and procedures, underscoring the need for stability to ensure timely elections.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan airports to get advanced screening system6 minutes ago
-
Traffic Plan issued for foreign teams and officials’ movement in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
ECP pushes Punjab to finalize laws for timely LG polls6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 enters second day with engaging sessions & performances6 minutes ago
-
Water supply restored after Khanpur canal desilting6 minutes ago
-
2nd Convocation of Government College University to be held on Feb 276 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on fertilizers, pesticides dealers6 minutes ago
-
One female died, three injured in rain-induced incidents in KP6 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurates AIOU’s newly developed 'Exam Management System'16 minutes ago
-
RSPN hosted Annual Community Convention 2025 to highlight local growth and opportunities16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness operations 3 tehsils16 minutes ago
-
KP NINE, PMYP jointly launch national talent hunt for athletes, PMYP26 minutes ago