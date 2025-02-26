Open Menu

ECP Pushes Punjab To Finalize Laws For Timely LG Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ECP pushes Punjab to finalize laws for timely LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to expedite the legislative process, enabling the commission to begin delimitation and ensure timely local government elections.

A full bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, issued these instructions during a hearing on the case related to conducting local government elections in Punjab at the Election Commission Secretariat.

CEC Raja emphasized that under Article 140-A(2) and Article 219(d) of the Constitution, as well as Section 219 of the Elections Act, the ECP is constitutionally mandated to conduct local government elections in both Federal and provincial territories.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) lamented that no provincial government is ever prepared to hold local elections. He noted that whenever the Election Commission completes its preparations, provincial governments amend laws, forcing the ECP to restart the entire election process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has managed to successfully hold local government elections in three provinces and cantonments after significant efforts. The timely conduct of local government elections remains the responsibility of the provincial governments, the ECP emphasized.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Secretary of Local Government Punjab appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of the Punjab Government.

During the hearing, the Chief Secretary of Punjab informed the Election Commission that the current provincial government began working on the Local Government Act immediately after assuming power. Since feedback from all stakeholders is essential, the final draft of the Local Government Act has now been sent to the Punjab Assembly for necessary legislation. As soon as the legislative process is completed, rules will also be framed under the law. The provincial government is fully prepared to provide all kinds of support to the Election Commission for holding elections in the province.

During the hearing, the Secretary of the Election Commission, while assisting the Commission, revealed that successive provincial governments in Punjab have changed electoral laws five (5) times at various intervals.

The Election Commission conducted delimitations three (3) times, updated electoral rolls twice (2), and issued schedules for local government elections.

Despite these efforts, the holding of local government elections in the province has not been possible. The Secretary emphasized the challenges faced due to frequent changes in laws and procedures, underscoring the need for stability to ensure timely elections.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

56 seconds ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

31 minutes ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

1 hour ago
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

3 hours ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

4 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

4 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan