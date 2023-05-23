ECP put off contempt case hearing against Fawad till Jun 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry till June 6th and ordered him to appear in person.

A four-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the contempt case against PTI's leader while Fawad's council Faisal Chaudhry appeared on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry.

He informed the ECP that Fawad Chaudhry was in the Lahore High Court and it was difficult for him to appear at two places at a time.

The CEC directed that Fawad Chaudhry should appear in person at the next hearing. The CEC said that at the next hearing, the electoral body would listen to the arguments of Fawad Chaudhry and go through the reply submitted by him.

At the next hearing, the commission would decide whether or not to issue a show cause notice to Fawad Chaudhry.