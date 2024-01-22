ECP Quashes RO's Orders To Postpone Elections In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the notification issued by Returning Officers (RO) to defer the elections in NA 83 Sargodha-II and 85 Sargodha-IV.
The postponement was initially announced due to the unfortunate demise of the contesting candidate, Sadiq Ali.
A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case regarding the postponement of elections in NA-83 and NA-85 Sargodha. The District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) of Sargodha attended the proceedings.
The candidate from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) informed the bench that he received a notice from the Returning Officer (RO) stating that a candidate had passed away, and a death certificate dated January 15 was provided. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the mentioned candidate had died on January 2, and the funeral prayer had taken place on January 3.
A conspiracy was devised to delay the elections in these two Constituencies. The Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha conducted an inquiry into the matter.
PML-N candidate urged the bench not to postpone the elections.
The District Returning Officer (DRO) informed the bench that he, too, conducted an inquiry. Consequently, it was established that the candidate Sadiq Ali had passed away on January 2. The inquiry committee gathered statements from Sadiq Ali's mother, daughter, and the prayer leader who led the funeral prayers of the deceased.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) questioned why the Returning Officer (RO) did not conduct an inquiry before deciding to postpone the elections. The RO of NA-85 informed the bench that a fake death certificate had been presented, and it was established that the candidate had indeed passed away on January 2. The secretary of the union council stated that the death certificate was issued based on the request of the deceased candidate's son and the verification of the relevant Numberdar. The Numberdar revealed that his signature on the certificate was forged. The CEC reprimanded the secretary of the union council.
As a result, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the notifications issued by the ROs postponing the elections in NA-83 and NA-85.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five theft cases traced; stolen items, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
EC KP takes action for ensuring attendance of polling staff12 minutes ago
-
Culprits involved in malicious campaign against judiciary to be taken to task, nobody will be victim ..12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ongoing projects21 minutes ago
-
Muqam, Fareen among 16 candidates flex muscle for NA-11 Shangla21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 19 emergencies last week31 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested for opening fire on police party31 minutes ago
-
AJK govt to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day with unmatched enthusiasm32 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims one life32 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers plead for govt's support after market blaze destroys businesses41 minutes ago
-
RO for all-out support to Election Commission41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China for enhanced cooperation in IT, agriculture, HR development41 minutes ago