ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the notification issued by Returning Officers (RO) to defer the elections in NA 83 Sargodha-II and 85 Sargodha-IV.

The postponement was initially announced due to the unfortunate demise of the contesting candidate, Sadiq Ali.

A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case regarding the postponement of elections in NA-83 and NA-85 Sargodha. The District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) of Sargodha attended the proceedings.

The candidate from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) informed the bench that he received a notice from the Returning Officer (RO) stating that a candidate had passed away, and a death certificate dated January 15 was provided. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the mentioned candidate had died on January 2, and the funeral prayer had taken place on January 3.

A conspiracy was devised to delay the elections in these two Constituencies. The Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha conducted an inquiry into the matter.

PML-N candidate urged the bench not to postpone the elections.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) informed the bench that he, too, conducted an inquiry. Consequently, it was established that the candidate Sadiq Ali had passed away on January 2. The inquiry committee gathered statements from Sadiq Ali's mother, daughter, and the prayer leader who led the funeral prayers of the deceased.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) questioned why the Returning Officer (RO) did not conduct an inquiry before deciding to postpone the elections. The RO of NA-85 informed the bench that a fake death certificate had been presented, and it was established that the candidate had indeed passed away on January 2. The secretary of the union council stated that the death certificate was issued based on the request of the deceased candidate's son and the verification of the relevant Numberdar. The Numberdar revealed that his signature on the certificate was forged. The CEC reprimanded the secretary of the union council.

As a result, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the notifications issued by the ROs postponing the elections in NA-83 and NA-85.