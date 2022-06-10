UrduPoint.com

ECP Ready For General Election Any Time: PEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ECP ready for general election any time: PEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Faridulalh Afridi here Friday said election commission was constitutional institution and was ready to conduct general election any time under the law and constitution.

Briefing newsmen here at his office, the provincial election commissioner said preparations for the upcoming general elections had been started from November 7, 2021 and presently the new voters' lists were being updated for free, fair and transparent general election.

He said voter lists would be displaced at display centres in every district by June 19, 2022. He advised voters to visit their nearest display centres for verification or shifting of their votes on permanent address by submitting form 15.

He urged voters to submit form 17 for correction of any error in the voter lists.

Provincial Election Commissioner said the total number of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are about 20.9 million while Names of around 0.7 million deceased people were removed from the voters' lists.

Faridullah Khan said these measures were being taken to ensure free, fair and transparent election in the country. He urged civil society, media and religious scholars to spread awareness among masses in this regard.

