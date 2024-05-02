ECP Reappoints Omar As Secretary For Two-year Term
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reappointed Omar Hamid Khan as its secretary for the period of two years
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reappointed Omar Hamid Khan as its secretary for the period of two years.
A notification issued here said that Omar Hamid Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of the Secretariat Group, had been reemployed as Secretary for a two-year term in the public interest, in accordance with Rules 8 & 11 of the Election Commission (Officers and Servants) Rules, 1989.
The development comes after the incumbent secretary, Asif Hussain, who was appointed in January of this year, resigned due to health issues.
The notification regarding Hussain’s resignation stated that the officer tendered the resignation 'on account of poor health condition.
Hussain assumed the additional responsibility of secretary (BS-22) following Omar Hamid Khan's resignation in January this year due to health reasons.
