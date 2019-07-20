UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Receives Only Four Minor Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

ECP receives only four minor complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Elections, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Saturday said elections were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner on Saturday on all 16 seats of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

Talking to to media persons outside the ECP headquarters here, he said not a single incident of severe nature happened in any tribal district during the polling process as only four complaints of minor nature were received by the ECP during the whole day.

He thanked all the departments concerned, people of tribal areas and the media for their support in holding elections in a peaceful way.

He said the central control room, which was established at the ECP headquarters, remained busy whole day to monitor the election process.

He said soon after completion of polling, the process of counting was started. He added legally the results were disseminated through electronic method.

He said there was network issue in tribal districts while there were some tribal areas where travelling was not possible at night time.

Ch Nadeem Qasim said one polling agent of every candidate would be present at polling station at time of counting while their signatures would be received on Form 45.

He said the results would be compiled on completing the counting process and reaching the Form 45 to the Returning Officers. He added the Returning Officer would not announce the result of the constituency till receiving 100 percent results.

He said the ECP had paid special focus on training of Presiding Officers on Form 45 during their training sessions.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Media All

Recent Stories

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

2 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

3 hours ago

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

4 hours ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

5 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

5 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.