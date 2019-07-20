ECP receives only four minor complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Elections, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim on Saturday said elections were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner on Saturday on all 16 seats of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts.

Talking to to media persons outside the ECP headquarters here, he said not a single incident of severe nature happened in any tribal district during the polling process as only four complaints of minor nature were received by the ECP during the whole day.

He thanked all the departments concerned, people of tribal areas and the media for their support in holding elections in a peaceful way.

He said the central control room, which was established at the ECP headquarters, remained busy whole day to monitor the election process.

He said soon after completion of polling, the process of counting was started. He added legally the results were disseminated through electronic method.

He said there was network issue in tribal districts while there were some tribal areas where travelling was not possible at night time.

Ch Nadeem Qasim said one polling agent of every candidate would be present at polling station at time of counting while their signatures would be received on Form 45.

He said the results would be compiled on completing the counting process and reaching the Form 45 to the Returning Officers. He added the Returning Officer would not announce the result of the constituency till receiving 100 percent results.

He said the ECP had paid special focus on training of Presiding Officers on Form 45 during their training sessions.