ECP Receives PML-N's 10 Member Priority List For Minority Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP receives PML-N's 10 member priority list for minority seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has revealed its priority list for National Assembly minority seats, submitting a 10-member roster to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Compiled by the PML-N, the list prioritizes former National Assembly member Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das Kohistani at the forefront.

Joining Kohistani on this list are notable individuals including Dr. Darshan Lal, Dr. Nelson Azeem, and Asfandyar Bhandara. Additionally, individuals from UmarKot Sindh, namely Neelam, Dr. Tariq Javed, Sardar Darshan Singh, Jagdish Chand, Amir Javed, and Anita Irfan, have also earned positions in this roster, reflecting a comprehensive commitment to minority inclusion.

Significantly, the list was approved by the party's leadership including Nawaz Sharif, President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

