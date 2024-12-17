ECP Reduces Gender Gap To 7.4% In 2024 Elections, Says Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has achieved a significant milestone by reducing the gender gap to 7.4 percent in the 2024 general elections, said ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan.
Speaking at the eight-year partnership ceremony of the USAID and UNDP joint project “SELP,” he emphasized the Commission’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency in the electoral process.
Highlighting key achievements, Omar Hamid Khan noted that the 2024 elections saw a significant rise in female candidates, with 1.4 million polling staff trained and over 2,000 voter education sessions conducted.
Additionally, 200 awareness sessions were organized for women voters.
He revealed that the ECP has developed the Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework (GMSIF) 2024–2028, the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, which focuses on gender and social inclusion in elections. To enhance monitoring, a state-of-the-art Election Monitoring Control Center was established, and the Commission launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with Meta to combat misinformation.
The ECP also became one of the first government agencies to launch a WhatsApp channel.
Under the SELP project, the Secretary acknowledged the efforts of UNDP, NADRA, and civil society organizations in issuing national identity cards to women, which significantly reduced the gender gap in electoral rolls.
He shared that nearly one million women were added to the electoral rolls, along with 100,000 individuals with disabilities and minority groups.
It also carried out a voter education and information drive for the 2024 elections through tv, radio, social media, and SMS, reaching 221 million people.
A framework for youth electoral and political participation was developed, and dialogue sessions were held with political party leaders. The SELP project also created a national strategy to include transgender people in the electoral process.
A video titled Changing Tides – Advocating for Equality and case studies titled Electoral Journey of Transgender Political Candidates were produced to highlight the challenges faced by transgender candidates.
Representatives from UNDP, USAID, and event participants, including parliament members, praised the Election Commission’s efforts, stating that these initiatives will promote the inclusion of all population segments in the electoral process.
