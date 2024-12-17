Open Menu

ECP Reduces Gender Gap To 7.4% In 2024 Elections, Says Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ECP reduces gender gap to 7.4% in 2024 elections, says secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has achieved a significant milestone by reducing the gender gap to 7.4 percent in the 2024 general elections, said ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan.

Speaking at the eight-year partnership ceremony of the USAID and UNDP joint project “SELP,” he emphasized the Commission’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency in the electoral process.

Highlighting key achievements, Omar Hamid Khan noted that the 2024 elections saw a significant rise in female candidates, with 1.4 million polling staff trained and over 2,000 voter education sessions conducted.

Additionally, 200 awareness sessions were organized for women voters.

He revealed that the ECP has developed the Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework (GMSIF) 2024–2028, the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, which focuses on gender and social inclusion in elections. To enhance monitoring, a state-of-the-art Election Monitoring Control Center was established, and the Commission launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with Meta to combat misinformation.

The ECP also became one of the first government agencies to launch a WhatsApp channel.

Under the SELP project, the Secretary acknowledged the efforts of UNDP, NADRA, and civil society organizations in issuing national identity cards to women, which significantly reduced the gender gap in electoral rolls.

He shared that nearly one million women were added to the electoral rolls, along with 100,000 individuals with disabilities and minority groups.

It also carried out a voter education and information drive for the 2024 elections through tv, radio, social media, and SMS, reaching 221 million people.

A framework for youth electoral and political participation was developed, and dialogue sessions were held with political party leaders. The SELP project also created a national strategy to include transgender people in the electoral process.

A video titled Changing Tides – Advocating for Equality and case studies titled Electoral Journey of Transgender Political Candidates were produced to highlight the challenges faced by transgender candidates.

Representatives from UNDP, USAID, and event participants, including parliament members, praised the Election Commission’s efforts, stating that these initiatives will promote the inclusion of all population segments in the electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Minority Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Civil Society Women SMS Undp Event TV All From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

12 minutes ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19 minutes ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

19 minutes ago
 Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

19 minutes ago
 UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

27 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

21 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

21 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

22 minutes ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Musha ..

Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal

22 minutes ago
 Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on nat ..

Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on national economy: Federal Ministe ..

22 minutes ago
 Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine

Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan