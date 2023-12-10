Open Menu

ECP Refutes Claims Of Issuing General Elections’ Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorically denied the issuance of any schedule for the upcoming general elections. A spokesman of ECP, strongly denied a news item published in daily Jang is unfounded and having no basis.

The spokesperson clarified that the schedule circulating on social media is fraudulent.

The Election Commission spokesperson noted that false information about the election is consistently appearing in both print and electronic media.

He said pay attention only to statements from the official spokesperson of the Election Commission, and disregard any others claiming to be from the Commission.

Applications filed in the Commission underwent no consultations, clarified the spokesperson. Additionally, such statements should not be construed as policy declarations of the Election Commission, as per the spokesperson.

