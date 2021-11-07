ECP refutes postponement of KP local govt elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a social media news report pertaining to the postponement of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local government elections being held on Dec 19.

The local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held as per schedule, said a spokesman of ECP.

The spokesman asked people not to believe in misleading and baseless false news or sharing such contents without confirmation from its website or public relations department.

Only statements and press releases issued by the Election Commission should be shared for public awareness, he concluded.