ECP Refutes Private News Channels' Claims On EMS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 10:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) strongly dismissed deceptive tickers and reports disseminated by certain private news channels, aiming to mislead the public regarding the capability and utility of Election Management System (EMS).
An ECP spokesperson stated that certain private channels, including Hum News, Bol News, and GTV, are spreading false propaganda regarding the non-functionality and faults in EMS.
He stated that, indeed, the functionality of EMS has undergone multiple tests, leaving no doubt about its efficiency.
Earlier, the spokesman in another statement, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) smoothly conducted another experimental mock test of the Election Management System (EMS) on Saturday, successfully achieving all the required steps and goals.
The evaluation concluded that the system performed satisfactorily in all aspects.
Returning Officers from 859 Constituencies nationwide engaged in the pilot exercise, comprehensively testing the system in both online and offline modes.
The Primary goal of tabulation and compilation is to guarantee accurate and timely delivery of election results, and this data will be put into use on election day, February 8.
He said demonstrating consistent speed and efficiency in both online and offline modes, Saturday's pilot exercise affirmed the EMS's full operational capability and effectiveness.
The system works with the same speed and efficiency in both online and offline modes. Today's pilot exercise proved the EMS to be fully operational and efficient.
Throughout this exercise, the repetition of the process for generating and transmitting election results via Form 47 revealed the satisfactory performance of the EMS in this regard.
