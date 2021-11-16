ECP regional office 30 days varification and registration of vote campaing continues in 8 districts of Hazara region

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office Hazara division Tuesday has started the Periodical Revision of Electoral Rolls (PRER) in the region and also appointed Assistant Registration Officer, Supervisors and verifying officials in this regard.

According to the ECP notification, like other parts of the country revision campaign is also in full swing in all 8 districts of the Hazara division.

At this stage, a door-to-door verification process is going on since 7th November 2021 which would continue till the 6th of December 2021 for 30 days without any interruption.

The verifying officials are visiting the assigned Electoral/ Areas/ Sensus blocks for verification of the voters.

The ECP regional office has urged the general public to support and cooperate with the officials who are performing their duties as assigned by the Election Commission of Pakistan by registering their votes in accordance with the temporary or permanent address mentioned in the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

It was also stated in the ECP notification that the registration and verification of votes would enable citizens to take part in the electoral process by utilizing their legitimate right to vote in upcoming elections.