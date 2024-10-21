- Home
ECP Regional Office Announces LG By-polls Results For Four Village Councils In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan regional office on Monday announced the results of the by-elections for four village councils in Abbottabad district.
Successful candidates include Sardar Muhammad Saeed Ladoo from Village Council Nagri Bala One, Sardar Gulfraz from Village Council Bagan, Usman Ali from Village Council Malakpura Urban, and Muhammad Rais Abbasi from Village Council Bagh.
In Village Council Bagh, Rais Abbasi won the Youth Councilor seat with 1,299 votes, defeating his opponent, Tayyab Abbasi, who received 1,216 votes. Rais Abbasi secured his position with a margin of 83 votes.
In Village Council Bagan, Sardar Gulfraz was elected as the General Councilor with 710 votes, while Muhammad Haroon came in second with 587 votes, giving Gulfraz a lead of 133 votes.
For the General Councilor seat in Village Council Nagri Bala, Sardar Saeed Ladoo received 891 votes, beating Sardar Altaf, who garnered 564 votes. Ladoo's victory came with a margin of 327 votes.
In Village Council Malakpura One, Usman Ali won the General Councilor seat with 776 votes, while Saad Khan received 568 votes, resulting in a lead of 208 votes for Ali.
Additionally, candidates of 13 village councils in Abbottabad district had been elected unopposed before these elections. The polling for the remaining four councils took place on Sunday in a peaceful environment from 7 AM to 5 PM, with results announced shortly after counting concluded.
