ECP Regional Office Establishes 2,860 Polling Stations For 8 Districts Of Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM

The Regional Election Commission Office on Tuesday established 2,860 polling stations and 8,314 polling booths for the general elections on 8th February 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Regional Election Commission Office on Tuesday established 2,860 polling stations and 8,314 polling booths for the general elections on 8th February 2024.

This plan caters to a total of 343,456 male and female voters spread across eight districts in the Hazara division.

According to the breakdown of the polling stations and polling booths, in Kohistan Upper district, with 75,660 voters, 74 common polling stations have been set up, including 91 male and 81 female polling booths. For Kohistan Lower, with 76,984 voters, 67 common polling stations have been established comprising 87 male polling and 78 female polling booths.

In Kolai Palas district, with 43,481 voters, 59 common polling stations were established including 70 male and 66 female polling booths.

For the 328,902 registered voters of Battagram district, 352 polling stations including 63 male, 59 female, and 157 common polling stations have been set up, comprising 383 male and 268 female polling booths.

For the district with the highest number of voters, 1,106,237, the district election commission established 240 male, 230 female, and 395 common polling stations, with 1,453 male and 1,239 female polling booths.

For the 121,656 registered voters of Torghar district, 123 common polling stations were established consisting of 172 male and 152 female polling booths. Similarly, for the 952,621 registered male and female voters of Abbottabad district, 125 polling stations each for male and female and 538 common polling stations were set up, including 1,262 male and 1,016 female polling booths.

For the 724,915 registered male and female voters of Haripur district, 143 each for male and female, and 318 common polling stations were set up, including 1,007 polling booths for males and 899 for females.

