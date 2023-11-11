ECP regrets officials' attempts to undermine transparency in elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring transparent and fair upcoming elections, expressing regret over efforts by high-ranking officials to cast doubts on the process.

In a statement, an ECP representative without naming anyone noted that a senior official is attempting to question the transparency of the election, considering such conduct unsuitable.