ECP Regrets Officials' Attempts To Undermine Transparency In Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring transparent and fair upcoming elections, expressing regret over efforts by high-ranking officials to cast doubts on the process.

In a statement, an ECP representative without naming anyone noted that a senior official is attempting to question the transparency of the election, considering such conduct unsuitable.

