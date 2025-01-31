ECP reinstates seven parliamentarians after submission of asset declarations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reinstated the membership of seven additional parliamentarians on Friday after they submitted their annual statements of assets and liabilities.

An ECP official confirmed that the restored members include one from the National Assembly, one each from the Punjab and Sindh Assemblies, and four from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

These lawmakers had earlier been suspended for failing to submit the mandatory declarations of their assets and liabilities, along with those of their spouses and dependents. The ECP's decision to restore their memberships came after the lawmakers complied with the legal requirement to file their asset details.