ECP Reinstates Three More Parliamentarians After Submission Of Asset Declarations
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reinstated the membership of three additional parliamentarians on Thursday after they submitted their annual statements of assets and liabilities.
An ECP official confirmed that the restored members include one each from the Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.
These lawmakers had earlier been suspended for failing to submit the mandatory declarations of their assets and liabilities, along with those of their spouses and dependents. The ECP's decision to restore their memberships came after the lawmakers complied with the legal requirement to file their asset details.
