ECP rejects allegations levlled by a 'political figure'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected and condemned the allegations levelled by a "political figure", saying "it is and will continue taking decisions in accordance with law and the Constitution without bowing to any pressure.

" "All such irresponsible allegations (being levelled against the Commission) are baseless and based on lies," the election watchdog said in a press release.

The ECP said it was not its authority to fix date of general election. The election could be held only in two cases - either incumbent assemblies completed their tenure or the prime minister dissolved the same. "As of now, nothing such has happened." It said the ECP would fulfill its responsibility, and ensure transparent and free and fair elections in the country, whenever the same were held.