UrduPoint.com

ECP Rejects Allegations Levlled By A 'political Figure'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ECP rejects allegations levlled by a 'political figure'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected and condemned the allegations levelled by a "political figure", saying "it is and will continue taking decisions in accordance with law and the Constitution without bowing to any pressure.

" "All such irresponsible allegations (being levelled against the Commission) are baseless and based on lies," the election watchdog said in a press release.

The ECP said it was not its authority to fix date of general election. The election could be held only in two cases - either incumbent assemblies completed their tenure or the prime minister dissolved the same. "As of now, nothing such has happened." It said the ECP would fulfill its responsibility, and ensure transparent and free and fair elections in the country, whenever the same were held.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Same All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

1 hour ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

2 hours ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.