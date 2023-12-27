ECP rejects baseless Dawn allegations on electoral rolls upload

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday strongly denied the inaccurate claim published in the daily Dawn article, highlighting that there was no legal provision for uploading electoral lists on the website.

Quoting the Election Rules of 2017, an ECP spokesperson explained that the rules comprehensively outlined the procedures to obtain both hard and soft copies of the final election lists. However, there is no legal provision for uploading electoral lists on the website. Candidates or anyone else can get copies of the electoral rolls as per the rules, the spokesman said.

The Election Commission has introduced an SMS service, enabling individuals to easily check their name registration and other voting details by sending a message to 8300, he said.

Labeling the daily Dawn news item as unfounded, the spokesperson clarified that it was inaccurate. A formal procedure for obtaining electoral rolls is outlined in Section 79 of the Elections Act 2017 and Rule 45 of the Election Rules 2017, he added.

Referring to the rules, the spokesman emphasized that voters' personal details, such as their name, computerized national identity card (CNIC) number, father's name and photograph were meant for individual or organizational identification purposes.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the data from potential misuse by anti-state elements and cyber attacks. The electoral rolls are prepared under Joint Electorates as mandated by the law, without any religious criteria, he expressed.