ECP Rejects Calls For Postponing General Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the proposal to postpone the general elections, emphasizing that the established polling date of February 8 was mutually determined with the President of Pakistan.
In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (Legislation) of the Senate, the ECP conveyed that it would not be prudent to postpone the general elections at this stage. Additionally, the resolution of the upper house of Parliament cannot be currently implemented.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already directed the caretaker government to ensure the maintenance of law and order during elections. This includes enhancing the security framework to create a favorable environment for peaceful and credible conduct of the 2024 general elections.
The letter stated that the ECP has made a commitment before the Supreme Court to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024.
Similarly, it is worth noting that previous general elections and local government elections have taken place during the winter season.
It's worth noting that Independent Senator Dilawar Khan has written a letter to the Senate Chairman, expressing concern that the ECP has not taken any steps to implement his resolution passed on January 5, which proposed the postponement of elections. The resolution received majority support with 14 votes from senators.
