Open Menu

ECP Rejects Calls For Postponing General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ECP rejects calls for postponing general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the proposal to postpone the general elections, emphasizing that the established polling date of February 8 was mutually determined with the President of Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (Legislation) of the Senate, the ECP conveyed that it would not be prudent to postpone the general elections at this stage. Additionally, the resolution of the upper house of Parliament cannot be currently implemented.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already directed the caretaker government to ensure the maintenance of law and order during elections. This includes enhancing the security framework to create a favorable environment for peaceful and credible conduct of the 2024 general elections.

The letter stated that the ECP has made a commitment before the Supreme Court to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024.

Similarly, it is worth noting that previous general elections and local government elections have taken place during the winter season.

It's worth noting that Independent Senator Dilawar Khan has written a letter to the Senate Chairman, expressing concern that the ECP has not taken any steps to implement his resolution passed on January 5, which proposed the postponement of elections. The resolution received majority support with 14 votes from senators.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Supreme Court President Of Pakistan Law And Order Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan January February From Government

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

15 minutes ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

2 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

20 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan