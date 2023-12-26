ECP rejects claims of influence on nomination paper decisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday firmly denied claims that decisions on accepting or rejecting nomination papers are influenced by reports from FBR, NAB and others.

The Commission's spokesperson strongly refuted a news item attributed to the spokesperson of the Punjab Election Commission (PEC), that the Election Commission had purportedly made decisions on accepting or rejecting candidate nomination papers upon receiving reports from institutions like NAB, FBR and others.

He stated that the Commission had not taken any such decision, emphasizing that the news was entirely false and fabricated, lacking any basis.

The media has been informed by the Punjab Election Commission that the scrutiny of nomination papers would persist until December 30. Subsequently, the list of candidates with approved nominations would be unveiled.