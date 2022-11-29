UrduPoint.com

ECP Rejects Imran Khan's Appeal Against Fine Slapped For Breaching Code

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ECP rejects Imran Khan's appeal against fine slapped for breaching code

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea against the slapping of a fine on him for violating the election code of conduct ahead of NA 45 by-polls.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had filed an appeal against the imposition of Rs 30,000 fine on him and others by district monitoring officer, Peshawar for violating code of conduct ahead of by polls in NA 45 Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP announced its reserved verdict said that the former prime minister was required to challenge the decision of the monitoring officer within three days, but now the time has passed, therefore the plea stands rejected.

According to the commission, Imran Khan and others used state resources ahead of by-elections in NA 45, Kurram.

According to the ECP code of conduct, the public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, Federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns.

