ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday dismissed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council's claim about the reduction of seats in the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating, " It is baseless, contradicts facts, and aims to create confusion among the public."

In a statement, an ECP spokesman clarified that, in 2018, the 25th constitutional amendment merged the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the merger of FATA with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 National Assembly seats in FATA were eliminated, and six seats were added to the National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stated the spokesman.

The spokesman mentioned that the National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have risen from 39 to 45, and the Provincial Assembly seats have increased from 99 to 115, with an additional 16 general seats. He emphasized that determining the seats of the National and Provincial Assemblies is the prerogative of the Parliament.

The Election Commission is performing its duties according to the constitution and law without any pressure.