ECP rejects PTI objections in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) objections in the prohibited funding case, which accused PTI chief Imran Khan and 10 others of receiving foreign funding in violation of the Foreign Exchange Act.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case and pronounced the verdict reserved on December 20, decided to proceed with a show-cause notice.

The ECP rejected the plea filed by PTI demanding cross-examination of witnesses and decided to proceed with the case with show cause.