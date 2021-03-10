UrduPoint.com
ECP Rejects PTI's Plea Against Notification Of Senator-elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:31 PM

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Senator-elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani

Election Commission of Pakistan has turned down plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and has issued notices to both sides for March 22.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected PTI's petition challenging issuance of notification for newly elected PPP Senator former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The ECP announced its verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

(Details to Come)

