Open Menu

ECP Rejects SIC's Request For Reserved Seats Allocation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 08:17 PM

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) plea for allocation of minority and women reserve seats in national and provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) plea for allocation of minority and women reserve seats in national and provincial assemblies.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, firmly stated that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) is not entitled to have reserved seats for women and minorities.

The Election Commission also stated that Sunni Ittehad Council is not entitled to avail special seat allocations for women and minorities. The ECP reached its decision with a 4-1 ratio, with member Punjab Babar Hasan Bharwana, submitting dissent in a note.

The SIC submitted a plea in ECP claiming the allocation of seats based on inclusion of PTI-endorsed candidates within their party.

This plea, conveyed by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza through a PTI representative, was submitted to the electoral watchdog.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling declaring their intra-party polls "unconstitutional" and stripping them of the electoral symbol of the 'bat', PTI candidates participated in the elections as independents.

According to the Constitution, reserved seats are assigned to political parties according to the number of their representatives elected to general seats. Prior to the February 8 elections, the ECP had already received lists of candidates from political parties for this purpose.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Punjab Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan February Women From

Recent Stories

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

7 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

7 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

7 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

7 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

7 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

5 minutes ago
43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

5 minutes ago
 RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

RMC inaugurates annual sports gala

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for prop ..

Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..

5 minutes ago
 Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned

5 minutes ago
 Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ra ..

Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual con ..

DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan