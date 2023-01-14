ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

(@Abdulla99267510)

The election body says there is no change in the schedule of the local government elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2923) No change in the schedule of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad as the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the request of Sindh government for delay.

A meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair took up the request of the provincial government and held that there would be no change in the schedule of the election.

Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed and provincial election commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan also took part in meeting via video link.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh had once again asked the ECP to postpone local bodies polls citing the law and order situation and terror threats.

The Sindh government had written a letter to the ECP just at the 11th hour of the matter, pleading that there were security threats.

The government authorities cited the reports of the law enforcement agencies.

It said in the letter that the ECP, in its January 13 order, did not give any response to the concerns of the provincial government regarding the non-availability of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces” for the smooth conduct of polls.

It added that a meeting was held at the office of the chief secretary on Friday which was also attended by the ECP secretary as well as senior officers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

At the same time,, in response to the ECP’s request, the Interior Ministry approved the static deployment of Frontier Constabulary outside at all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations to ensure the smooth conduct of said elections.