ECP Release Polling Stations Lists For NA-108 By-polls

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ECP release polling stations lists for NA-108 by-polls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Faisalabad office has released the initial list of polling stations for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), which is scheduled for Sept 25.

The objections and proposals on the list will be received by August 29. District Election Commissioner-II Irfan Kausar said here Wednesday that an initial list of polling stations has been released and objections and proposals in this regard could submitted in seven days under the law.

"If voters have any objection to polling stations, they can contact the District Returning Officer at 68-A, People's Colony near D-Ground Faisalabad.

He said that decisions on appeals about acceptance and rejection of nomination papers would be announced on August 25 while a revised list of candidates would be displayed on August 26. The withdrawal date of nomination papers is August 27, after that final list of candidates will be issued, he said.

The electoral symbols to the candidates will be allotted on August 29 while polling will be held on Sept 25.

