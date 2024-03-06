ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the lists of candidates elected to represent women from Punjab and non-Muslims in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the lists of candidates elected to represent women from Punjab and non-Muslims in the National Assembly.

The notified candidates from Punjab include Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) representatives Samina Khalid Ghurki and Natasha Daultana, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi.

Non-Muslim seats allocated in the National Assembly include Neelum for PML-N, James Iqbal for Jamiat Ulema e islam Pakistan, (JUI-P) and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani for PPP.