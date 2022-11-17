UrduPoint.com

ECP Releases Final List Of Candidates For LG Polls In Hub, Lasbela

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ECP releases final list of candidates for LG polls in Hub, Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter on Thursday released the final list of the candidates contesting Local Government polls in Hub and Lasbela districts.

"After allotment of marks to the candidates for the first phase of the local government elections in the two districts of Balochistan including Hub and Lasbela, the Returning Officers have issued the final list of candidates," ECP spokesperson said.

He further said"The number of candidates in Lasbela district is 475 while in district Hub, as many as 586 contestants are in the run."According to the schedule, polling in these two districts would be held on December 11.

More Stories From Pakistan

