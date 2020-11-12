UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Releases Financial Details Of KP, Sindh Members Provincial Assemblies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

ECP releases financial details of KP, Sindh members provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday released details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to detail shared by ECP, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah owns assets having worth Rs 233.5 million. He also owns two vehicles worth 15 million rupees and two plots of land worth Rs 30 million in the name of his daughter.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has assets worth Rs 102 million. He has over Rs 61.6 million in cash and arms worth 1.5 million.

MPA Faryal Talpur has personal assets worth Rs 390 million. She owns 980 grams gold jewelry and three vehicles worth Rs 10 million.

Sindh's education Minister Saeed Ghani owns assets worth Rs 23.1 million while Sindh's Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has assets worth around Rs 130 million while Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has assets worth Rs 92.

8 million.

MPA Sharjeel Memon owns properties in the country as well in the overseas. He owns two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs 4.4 million and Rs 9.7 million.

He also owns Rs 15.08 million residence and agriculture land in Tharparkar and two apartments worth Rs 50 mln in Dubai.

MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh owns personal assets over Rs 20 million.

As per detail about provincial assembly KP members, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth more than Rs 50 million while Shaukat Yousafzai owns Rs 5.5 million worth of assets.

Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan's assets are valued at Rs 4 million and Rs 20 million respectively. MPA Ibrahim Khattak owns assets worth Rs 25.5 million while Samar Haroon Bilour's assets are valued at Rs 40 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Sharjeel Memon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Education Faryal Talpur Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Agriculture Dubai Vehicles Jewelry Nasir Tharparkar Murad Ali Shah Gold Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.