ECP releases financial details of KP, Sindh members provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday released details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to detail shared by ECP, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah owns assets having worth Rs 233.5 million. He also owns two vehicles worth 15 million rupees and two plots of land worth Rs 30 million in the name of his daughter.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has assets worth Rs 102 million. He has over Rs 61.6 million in cash and arms worth 1.5 million.

MPA Faryal Talpur has personal assets worth Rs 390 million. She owns 980 grams gold jewelry and three vehicles worth Rs 10 million.

Sindh's education Minister Saeed Ghani owns assets worth Rs 23.1 million while Sindh's Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has assets worth around Rs 130 million while Provincial Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has assets worth Rs 92.

8 million.

MPA Sharjeel Memon owns properties in the country as well in the overseas. He owns two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs 4.4 million and Rs 9.7 million.

He also owns Rs 15.08 million residence and agriculture land in Tharparkar and two apartments worth Rs 50 mln in Dubai.

MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh owns personal assets over Rs 20 million.

As per detail about provincial assembly KP members, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth more than Rs 50 million while Shaukat Yousafzai owns Rs 5.5 million worth of assets.

Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan's assets are valued at Rs 4 million and Rs 20 million respectively. MPA Ibrahim Khattak owns assets worth Rs 25.5 million while Samar Haroon Bilour's assets are valued at Rs 40 million.