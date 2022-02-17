UrduPoint.com

ECP Releases List Of Local Body Constituencies In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 12:01 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The draft list of Constituencies for local body elections in Sindh has been released by the Election Commission under which Hyderabad District Council has been given the status of Municipal Corporation.

Under the new status, it will have 9 Town Corporations, 160 Union Committees and 640 Wards.

According to the list released on Wednesday by Convener Delimitation Committee and District Election Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yusuf Majeedano, Town Municipal Corporation Neron Kot will have 18 union committees and 72 wards.

As per the list, Mian Sarfraz Town will consist of 18 Union Committees, 72 Wards, while Preetabad Town will have 18 Union Committees, 72 Wards, Tando Jam Town 16 Union Committees, 64 Wards, Tando Fazal Town 17 Union Committees and 68 Wards, Sachal Sarmast Town 19 Union Committees. 76 Wards, Shah Latifabad Town 18 Union Committees, 72 Wards, Hussainabad Town 18 Union Committees, 72 Wards and Qasimabad Town will have18 Union Committees and 72 Wards.

