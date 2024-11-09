ECP releases provisional cause list, Fawad to face contempt charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has issued its provisional cause list for November 20, which includes several high-profile cases, including contempt proceedings against former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

According to the provisional cause list, Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to be indicted on charges of disrespecting the Election Commission and its chief.

The contempt case against PTI’s founding chairman will be heard on November 21 for the recording of evidence in a case involving alleged disrespect towards the commission and its chief.

Additionally, the Election Commission has scheduled a hearing on November 21 for 48 political parties, including Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, for failing to submit their annual consolidated statements of assets and liabilities for 2023-24. Notices have already been issued.