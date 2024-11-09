ECP Releases Provisional Cause List, Fawad To Face Contempt Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has issued its provisional cause list for November 20, which includes several high-profile cases, including contempt proceedings against former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry.
According to the provisional cause list, Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to be indicted on charges of disrespecting the Election Commission and its chief.
The contempt case against PTI’s founding chairman will be heard on November 21 for the recording of evidence in a case involving alleged disrespect towards the commission and its chief.
Additionally, the Election Commission has scheduled a hearing on November 21 for 48 political parties, including Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, for failing to submit their annual consolidated statements of assets and liabilities for 2023-24. Notices have already been issued.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti declares zero tolerance for terrorism43 minutes ago
-
Iran Embassy pays tribute to Allama Iqbal as a symbol of Iran-Pakistan ties43 minutes ago
-
Hamayun Khan orders reforms at District Jail Timergara after surprise visit53 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal with zeal and fervor53 minutes ago
-
Former PID Deputy Director passes away1 hour ago
-
Quetta blast was blatant attempt to destabilize the country; Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Three lives lost in separate incidents in Attock1 hour ago
-
Four injured in Rawal Dam firing incidents1 hour ago
-
Punjab Tourism Squad organizes ceremony on 147th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal1 hour ago
-
US Mission condemns terrorist attack in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Rising crime index in Islamabad questions police efficiency2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar performs Umrah2 hours ago