Open Menu

ECP Releases Provisional Cause List, Fawad To Face Contempt Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ECP releases provisional cause list, Fawad to face contempt charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has issued its provisional cause list for November 20, which includes several high-profile cases, including contempt proceedings against former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

According to the provisional cause list, Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to be indicted on charges of disrespecting the Election Commission and its chief.

The contempt case against PTI’s founding chairman will be heard on November 21 for the recording of evidence in a case involving alleged disrespect towards the commission and its chief.

Additionally, the Election Commission has scheduled a hearing on November 21 for 48 political parties, including Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, for failing to submit their annual consolidated statements of assets and liabilities for 2023-24. Notices have already been issued.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan November Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

6 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

8 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

9 hours ago
Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

11 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

14 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan