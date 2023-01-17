UrduPoint.com

ECP Releases Result Of 147 UCs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ECP releases result of 147 UCs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the results of 147 out of 160 Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) by Monday midnight.

According to the official results so far, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured the largest number of seats of chairman and vice chairman of the UCs.

The PPP is followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in second place.

The PPP's candidates have emerged victorious from 82 UCs including 21 uncontested victories from the UCs.

The PPP has won from the UCs 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 31, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 136, 138, 139, 140, 141, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153 and 154.

On the other hand, the PTI's candidates have secured 39 UCs including UCs 7, 12, 29, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 41, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 89, 102, 103, 104, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120, 121, 122, 132 and 133.

As many as 16 UCs including 24, 25, 30, 42, 43, 64, 65, 66, 75, 79, 87, 106, 123, 134, 135 and 142 have elected independent candidates to represent them as chairmen and vice chairmen in the HMC.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's candidates have won from UCs 9 and 40 and Jamaat-e-Islami's from UC 124.

The elections were not conducted on six UCs including UC numbers 5, 17, 35, 118, 119 and 137 for the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen because of the deaths of the candidates.

The HMC consists of nine Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) which include Nerunkot, Mian Sarfaraz, Preetabad, Tando Jam, Tando Fazal, Sachal Sarmast, Shah Latifabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad.

The PPP according to the results announced so far, has secured the highest seats from TMCs Sachal Sarmast, Tando Fazal, Qasimabad and Nerunkot while the TMCs Shah Latifabad and Preetabad have given the largest number of seats to the PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Qasimabad Tando Jam Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign ..

Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign MoU on exchange of informatio ..

23 minutes ago
 Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

54 minutes ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

1 hour ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.