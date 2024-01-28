ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the summary of polling scheme for general election 2024.

According to the ECP local chapter sources, a total of 90,675 polling stations have been established across the country. There will be a total of 25,320 polling stations for men and 23,950 for women, while there will be 41,405 combined polling stations.

According to the summary, there will be 50,944 polling stations in Punjab, out of which 14,556 will be for men, and 14,036 for women, while 22,352 polling stations would be for both men and women. There will be 19,060 polling stations in Sindh, including 4,439 male polling stations, 4,308 female polling stations and 10,259 joint polling stations.

Similarly, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will have 15,697 polling stations, including 4,814 male polling stations, 4,289 female polling stations, and 6,594 combined polling stations. Also, 5028 polling stations have been established in Balochistan: 1,511 for men, and 1,317 for women, while there will be 2,200 joint polling stations in the province.

The Election Commission says that there will be 276,402 polling booths across the country, including 147,560 polling booths for men and 127,842 polling booths for women.

There will be 149,434 polling booths in Punjab, 65,005 polling booths in Sindh, 47,081 polling booths in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,882 polling booths in Balochistan.