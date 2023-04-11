Close
ECP Reports Surge In Registered Voters, Exceeding 125 Million For Upcoming Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ECP reports surge in registered voters, exceeding 125 million for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reported a significant surge in the number of registered voters, with the total figure exceeding 125 million - a substantial increase from the 106 million registered voters in 2018.

ECP has reported that as of March 28, 2023, there were 125.6 million registered voters in the country, including 57.7 million females and 67.9 million males.

The ECP has also released the breakdown of registered voters by age group, with the highest number of voters falling in the age bracket of 26 to 35 years, making up 26 percent of the total number of voters. Additionally, the report indicates that the ratio of male voters in Pakistan is 54 percent, while female voters account for 46 percent.

Islamabad has over one million registered voters, while Punjab has the highest number of registered voters, at 71.5 million.

The Federal capital, Islamabad, has over 1 million registered voters, with 1.02 million voters to be exact.

Of this number, 536,200 voters or 53 percent are female, while 484,753 voters or 47 percent are male.

In the southwestern province of Balochistan, there are 5.2 million registered voters, with 2.9 million or 56 percent being male and 2.2 million or 44 percent being female.

In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are 20.1 million registered voters, with 10.16 million or 55 percent being male and 9.72 million or 45 percent being female. These figures highlight the gender distribution of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the need for gender equity in political participation.

In Punjab, the largest province of the country population-wise, the number of registered voters is 71.5 million, of which 38.4 million are men which is 54 percent and 33.1 million women 46 percent.

Similarly, the number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.4 million, of which 12.1 million are males (46 percent) and 14.3 million are females.

