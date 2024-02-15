ECP reschedules polling in six polling stations in NA-43 Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rescheduled re-polling in six polling stations in NA-43 Tank, Dera for February 19.

A press release issued here said that earlier re-polling was scheduled for February 17.

The polling would be held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

APP/adi