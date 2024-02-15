Open Menu

ECP Reschedules Polling In Six Polling Stations In NA-43 Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ECP reschedules polling in six polling stations in NA-43 Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rescheduled re-polling in six polling stations in NA-43 Tank, Dera for February 19.

A press release issued here said that earlier re-polling was scheduled for February 17.

The polling would be held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Tank February From NA-43 P

Recent Stories

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

42 minutes ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

42 minutes ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

42 minutes ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

53 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

53 minutes ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

53 minutes ago
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

53 minutes ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

1 hour ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

1 hour ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan