ECP Reschedules Polling In Six Polling Stations In NA-43 Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rescheduled re-polling in six polling stations in NA-43 Tank, Dera for February 19.
A press release issued here said that earlier re-polling was scheduled for February 17.
The polling would be held from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
APP/adi
