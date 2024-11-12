ECP Reserves Disqualification Reference Judgment Against Adil Bazai
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its judgment regarding the disqualification reference against Adil Bazai, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly for NA-262 Quetta.
A three-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the disqualification reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif under Article 63-A, citing Bazai’s failure to vote for the budget and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
Adil Bazai’s lawyer argued that the affidavit submitted in his client’s name to the Election Commission is fake, urging the Commission to conduct a forensic examination, which would prove it to be fraudulent.
Bazai’s lawyer contended that Adil Bazai never joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the party’s reference also confirmed that Bazai had never sat on the government benches. Additionally, he claimed that his client’s CNIC number had been incorrectly stated.
Adil Bazai’s lawyer stated that the notary public’s details are not recorded on the stamp paper for the affidavit. He also cited Oath Commissioner Saeed Ahmed’s statement, which confirms that Adil Bazai has never appeared before him.
Furthermore, until September 27, 2024, Adil Bazai was listed as an independent member on the National Assembly website.
The PML-N lawyer questioned why Adil Bazai only realized after 11 months that the affidavit he submitted to join the party was false, requesting his disqualification for violating party policy.
The Chief Election Commissioner asked why Adil Bazai did not contact the Election Commission if he had submitted an affidavit regarding his membership in the Sunni Ittehad Council.
The Member of the Election Commission Sindh inquired why there had been such a long silence. Adil Bazai’s lawyer responded that the silence was due to the fact that the affidavit was never made public.
He stated that the National Assembly Speaker did not investigate the reference and failed to notice that the initial reference was sent by the parliamentary leader instead of the party president. Additionally, Banzai submitted an affidavit confirming his membership in the SIC on February 20.
The Election Commission reserved its decision after hearing the arguments.
