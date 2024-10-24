Open Menu

ECP Reserves Islamabad Constituencies’ Election Tribunal Transfer Verdict

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ECP reserves Islamabad constituencies’ election tribunal transfer verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its judgment on petitions seeking the transfer of election rigging cases of Islamabad Constituencies NA-46 and NA-48 to some other election tribunal.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Raja Khurram Nawaz (NA-48) and Anjum Aqeel Khan (NA-46) submitted these tribunal transfer petitions.

A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, examined the petitions.

During the hearing, the lawyer of PTI’s losing candidate from NA 48, Ali Bukhari argued that the amended application from the PML-N candidate Raja Khurram still lacks substantial grounds for amendment, and a new application should be submitted instead.

The lawyer also pointed out discrepancies in NA-48, polling stations, specifically at Shaheed Osama school, where 1,400 ballot papers were issued but 1,800 votes were cast.

In contrast, Raja Khurram Nawaz's lawyer contended that the law allows amendments.

The judgment on Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's petition (NA-47) for election tribunal transfer has already been reserved. The ECP will announce its verdict on these petitions at a later date.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim From NA-46 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan