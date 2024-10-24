ECP Reserves Islamabad Constituencies’ Election Tribunal Transfer Verdict
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday reserved its judgment on petitions seeking the transfer of election rigging cases of Islamabad Constituencies NA-46 and NA-48 to some other election tribunal.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Raja Khurram Nawaz (NA-48) and Anjum Aqeel Khan (NA-46) submitted these tribunal transfer petitions.
A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, examined the petitions.
During the hearing, the lawyer of PTI’s losing candidate from NA 48, Ali Bukhari argued that the amended application from the PML-N candidate Raja Khurram still lacks substantial grounds for amendment, and a new application should be submitted instead.
The lawyer also pointed out discrepancies in NA-48, polling stations, specifically at Shaheed Osama school, where 1,400 ballot papers were issued but 1,800 votes were cast.
In contrast, Raja Khurram Nawaz's lawyer contended that the law allows amendments.
The judgment on Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's petition (NA-47) for election tribunal transfer has already been reserved. The ECP will announce its verdict on these petitions at a later date.
