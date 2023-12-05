ECP reserves Judgment in IK’s disqualification case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in the disqualification case of Imran Khan, the former Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from holding the position of party chairman.

A five-member ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, resumed the case hearing and reserved a decision on the disqualification of the former Chairman of PTI.

Appearing before the Election Commission, Shoaib Shaheen, the lawyer for the former PTI Chairman, argued that the party has submitted records of its intra-party elections. According to him, legally, this case should be considered concluded as the new chairman has assumed office.

Petitioner Khalid Mehmood contended that PTI's intra-party elections were not recognized by anyone, including PTI founder member Akbar S Babar. He further asserted that the ECP mentioned in the order that the PTI chairman is a convicted person and is ineligible to hold any position in the party.

The Chief Election Commissioner stated that the founder chairman of PTI did not participate in the intra-party election, so the ECP cannot make any comment about it.

The Election Commission has sought records pertaining to the election of the PTI Chairman.