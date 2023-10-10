Open Menu

ECP Reserves Judgment On PTI Chairman's Removal Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 08:35 PM

ECP reserves judgment on PTI Chairman's removal case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgement regarding the admissibility of a case involving the removal of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from his position as the party's head

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgement regarding the admissibility of a case involving the removal of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from his position as the party's head.

A 5-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, conducted the hearing in the case in response to the petitioner's request to expunge the PTI Chairman's name from the Election Commission's records as the party's leader.

Ultimately, the Election Commission reserved its decision on whether the petition was admissible or inadmissible.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, the petitioner, appealed to the ECP, pointing out the PTI chairman's conviction in the Tosha Khana case, alleging corrupt practices.

A commission member questioned what would happen if the PTI chairman's appeal were to be successful.

The petitioner explained that the sentence would remain in effect until the PTI chairman is acquitted.

The CEC inquired if the current request to remove the PTI chairman was distinct from a previous one that the commission had already rejected.

Additionally, he sought clarification regarding how this request differs from the decision to remove Nawaz Sharif as the party chairman.

The petitioner argued that Nawaz Sharif faced disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case, whereas the Chairman of PTI was disqualified both by the Election Commission and the trial court.

The petitioner highlighted that in the beginning, the PTI chairman was not disqualified, allowing him to retain his position without any legal consequences.

The petitioner mentioned that initially, the PTI chairman was not disqualified, and therefore, he was not removed from his position.

Also, the chairman did not face any sentence, but he has been penalized now.

The petitioner pointed out that at the outset, the PTI chairman was not disqualified, resulting in him retaining his position without any legal repercussions. Moreover, the chairman didn't undergo any sentencing previously, but he has now been subjected to penalties.

In another legal request, petitioner Khalid Mehmood Khan has asserted that the PTI continues to receive prohibited foreign funding. He has formally asked the ECP to establish a committee to conduct an inquiry into these allegations.

A 5-member panel led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the case.

One of the commission members inquired, "Have you presented any evidence? What are your specific requests?"

The CEC asked the petitioner to provide evidence if there is any foreign funding occurring, noting that the case has been filed under the old law.

In response, the petitioner stated that they had not obtained the evidence yet and requested additional time to gather and present it.

The Chief Election Commissioner questioned the petitioner, "Why did you file the case if you don't have evidence? The formation of an inquiry committee cannot be based solely on your request; you need to provide evidence."

In response, Khalid Mahmood requested a two-week extension, stating that he would present the evidence within that time frame.

The Election Commission adjourned the hearing for three weeks, scheduling the next session for November 1.

Moreover, the electoral watchdog saved its ruling to be announced later on a petition seeking the withdrawal of the electoral symbol bat from the PTI.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Panama November From Court

Recent Stories

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, invest ..

Pak envoy, CEO Picanol Group discuss trade, investment matters

5 minutes ago
 Otis Khan hopeful for good performance against Cam ..

Otis Khan hopeful for good performance against Cambodia

5 minutes ago
 Land granted for minority community' cemetery

Land granted for minority community' cemetery

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of ..

Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of best sanitation services to ci ..

12 minutes ago
 First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen pla ..

First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen plant: CEO

12 minutes ago
 Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

Motorway Police saves car from catching fire

12 minutes ago
Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, ..

Chinese citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine: Wang Wenbin

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments ..

Islamabad Admin takes action against encroachments, gegging and illegal petrol a ..

11 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms rec ..

Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms recovered

11 minutes ago
 Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last ..

Roaring Shelton fights back to reach Shanghai last eight

11 minutes ago
 Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

Open court will be held on October 12 at Kamber

11 minutes ago
 SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan