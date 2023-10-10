(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgement regarding the admissibility of a case involving the removal of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from his position as the party's head.

A 5-member bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, conducted the hearing in the case in response to the petitioner's request to expunge the PTI Chairman's name from the Election Commission's records as the party's leader.

Ultimately, the Election Commission reserved its decision on whether the petition was admissible or inadmissible.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, the petitioner, appealed to the ECP, pointing out the PTI chairman's conviction in the Tosha Khana case, alleging corrupt practices.

A commission member questioned what would happen if the PTI chairman's appeal were to be successful.

The petitioner explained that the sentence would remain in effect until the PTI chairman is acquitted.

The CEC inquired if the current request to remove the PTI chairman was distinct from a previous one that the commission had already rejected.

Additionally, he sought clarification regarding how this request differs from the decision to remove Nawaz Sharif as the party chairman.

The petitioner argued that Nawaz Sharif faced disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case, whereas the Chairman of PTI was disqualified both by the Election Commission and the trial court.

The petitioner highlighted that in the beginning, the PTI chairman was not disqualified, allowing him to retain his position without any legal consequences.

Also, the chairman did not face any sentence, but he has been penalized now.

In another legal request, petitioner Khalid Mehmood Khan has asserted that the PTI continues to receive prohibited foreign funding. He has formally asked the ECP to establish a committee to conduct an inquiry into these allegations.

One of the commission members inquired, "Have you presented any evidence? What are your specific requests?"

The CEC asked the petitioner to provide evidence if there is any foreign funding occurring, noting that the case has been filed under the old law.

In response, the petitioner stated that they had not obtained the evidence yet and requested additional time to gather and present it.

The Chief Election Commissioner questioned the petitioner, "Why did you file the case if you don't have evidence? The formation of an inquiry committee cannot be based solely on your request; you need to provide evidence."

In response, Khalid Mahmood requested a two-week extension, stating that he would present the evidence within that time frame.

The Election Commission adjourned the hearing for three weeks, scheduling the next session for November 1.

Moreover, the electoral watchdog saved its ruling to be announced later on a petition seeking the withdrawal of the electoral symbol bat from the PTI.