ECP Reserves Judgment On PTI's Intra-party Election

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict on various petitions challenging the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will announce the decision at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Barrister Gohar Khan was elected unopposed as the new party chairman during the PTI's intra-party polls.

At the outset, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said that the party chairman's term in office was five years, while the panel was elected for three years.

He underscored that intra-party polls were unnecessary as the chairman was elected unopposed, pointing out the lack of legal clarification on the process of intra-party polls.

The CEC remarked in a lighter vein that "even rallies are conducted online nowadays", which led to a laughter in the courtroom.

Barrister Zafar pleaded that all the petitioners, including Babar S Akbar, were no more PTI members and that was why they had no right to take party in the party elections.

Ahmed Hasan, counsel for Akbar S Babar, sought information about any show-cause notice issued by the PTI to his client.

After listening to arguments from all parties, the ECP reserved its judgement till Tuesday.

Besides PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, all the petitioners, including Akbar S Babar attended the proceedings.

