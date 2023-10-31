ECP reserves verdict in case against caretaker federal ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict after listening to arguments on the petition against the political affiliation of caretaker Federal ministers, following a hearing on Tuesday.

A 5-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted the hearing.

The Chief Election Commissioner inquired about the government's representation in the case. In response, the Additional Attorney General stated that he was representing the federal government.

Appearing before the Election Commission, petitioner Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel pointed out that Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema held significant positions in the previous government, with Ahad Cheema being appointed as a Special Assistant on political considerations.

The Chief Election Commissioner inquired about the evidence the petitioner had to substantiate the political affiliation. In response, the petitioner mentioned that Ahad Cheema, the caretaker adviser, held a significant role in the previous government.

Subsequently, the Election Commission reserved its decision after concluding the arguments.