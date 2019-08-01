ECP reserves verdict in case seeking to remove Maryam Nawaz from party position

Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved the verdict upon plea seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party position

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved the verdict upon plea seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party position.ECP took up the case seeking to remove Maryam Nawaz from party position for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, Maryam Nawaz Counsel Barrister Zafar Ullah said that SC decision is not applied on Maryam Nawaz.A man in jail can hold party post.

Nawaz Sharif is indirectly running party matters from jail and all agreed over the name of chairman Senate nominated by Nawaz Sharif him.He said basic rights of PML-N could not be suppressed.ECP after hearing the arguments reserved the judgment.Now verdict will be announced on August 27.