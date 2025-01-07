ECP Reserves Verdict In Disqualification Case Against PTI Senator Abro
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict on Tuesday regarding the disqualification reference against PTI Senator Saifullah Abro after completing the proceedings.
A three-member bench, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case concerning the disqualification of Abro, filed by Pakistan People’s Party Senators Shahadat Awan and Majid Mahmood.
During the hearing, Abro’s lawyer informed the court that his client, an engineer, held a government job from 1991 until 2007 after obtaining his engineering degree.
The lawyer further argued that Abro met the qualifications for the technocrat seat, citing over 20 years of experience and significant projects such as the Multan Metro Bus.
Additionally, he stated that Abro had paid the highest taxes on his projects from 2007 to 2021 and had his degrees verified by the Higher education Commission (HEC).
The lawyer for complainant Shahadat Awan argued that merely constructing bridges or roads does not qualify someone as a technocrat. He added that Abro worked as a contractor on these projects and lacked notable national or international awards.
When asked by the ECP member from Sindh to define success in engineering, Awan responded that success in the field means creating new inventions or innovations.
