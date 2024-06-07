ECP reserves verdict on Islamabad MNAs' tribunal transfer petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reserved its verdict on the tribunal transfer case filed by three Islamabad MNAs of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A four-member commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, held a hearing on the request to change the Islamabad Election Tribunal.

PTI's losing candidate advocate Shoaib Shaheen argued that the Election Commission's June 4 decision had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court, where the hearing was ongoing and a decision had not yet been reached.

Shoaib Shaheen mentioned that his lawyers were presenting arguments in the Islamabad High Court and that he would cite decisions related to the change of the election tribunal.

He stated that all the arguments presented by the petitioners were irrelevant.

He mentioned that the decision to transfer the tribunal could only be made in consultation with the relevant Chief Justice.

He noted that the High Court Tribunal judges were accused of bias but stressed that PTI had no personal relationship or enmity with the judges.

Shoaib Shaheen alleged that the tribunal favored the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz MNAs.

After hearing the arguments, the Election Commission reserved its decision on the tribunal transfer case.