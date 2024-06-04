ECP Reserves Verdict On Pervaiz Elahi's By-election Plea For PP 32
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved its decision on the petition filed by former Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi for by-elections on PP 32.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted the hearing.
Parvaiz Elahi's lawyer alleged that they had not even allowed his client to submit his nomination papers in the by-election on April 21. The by-election was allegedly rigged, as Perviaz Elahi’s 70 polling agents were arrested by the police from 168 polling stations on the day of by-election.
The lawyer argued that 70 of their polling agents were named in the FIR on the accusation of road blocking.
The ballot papers were stamped after our polling agents were removed, indicating a turnout of more than 91% at 5 polling stations in the constituency.
Pervaiz Elahi's lawyer stated that he will provide a copy. He is presenting documents from a polling station and attaching death certificates. Deceased individuals have reportedly cast votes and are no longer alive; such cases have been observed at this polling station. Furthermore, there are individuals residing outside the country. “We possess videos from every polling station showing the sealing process. We demand an inquiry into this matter."
