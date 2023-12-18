Open Menu

ECP Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging PTI’s Intra-party Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2023 | 06:03 PM

The PTI's legal representative argues that the elections were conducted in accordance with the ECP's directives and contended that the ECP lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plea against the intra-party polls.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its decision on Akbar S Babar's plea challenging the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Following the recent intra-party polls, Babar and several other members filed a petition, alleging rigging and urging the electoral authority to mandate fresh polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the hearing of the petition, submitted by 14 members of the party. The PTI's legal representative argued that the elections were conducted in accordance with the ECP's directives and contended that the ECP lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plea against the intra-party polls.

Barrister Zafar clarified that the elections were conducted as per the orders of the ECP. The chairman is elected for a term of five years, while the panel serves for three years. He further explained that voting is not required in cases of uncontested elections.

Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as the PTI chairman on December 2. However, Babar contested the results, asserting that he and other founding leaders remain part of the party according to a high court ruling.

