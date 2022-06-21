ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The counsel representing PTI argues that, at the time of funding, giving details about the donors was not part of the law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved the verdict in the funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) chaired the hearing of PTI’s prohibited funding case in which the petitioner Akbar S. Babar’s financial expert said that PTI funds ignored the rules and standards of audit.

The petitioner said that PTI leadership’s companies are the donors, not any third party.

Arslan Vardag, the financial expert of Akbar S. Babar, said that PTI was funded from Canada, America, Britain and Australia. He said that PTI accepted their 11 accounts on being exposed and did not reveal the sources of funds they received from.

PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor, the CEC said, had completed his arguments on details about the donors.

Babar thanked ECP for allowing to check the record and submitted that this was the best example for making parties answer while these leaders and parties are the role model for other political parties.

The CEC said that democracy was most important for the country and voters’ trust must also be strengthened. He also observed they would make sure that justice must be served.

He thanked both the parties and said that he learnt a lot during the case. While he said cases of other parties would also be resolved soon and they would try not to do any biasness.